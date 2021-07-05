Advertisement
Construction worker in serious condition after falling from southeast Calgary rooftop
Published Monday, July 5, 2021 5:33PM MDT
A construction is in serious but stable condition after falling from a roof of a house under construction Monday
Share:
CALGARY -- A Calgary construction worker is in hospital after falling from a roof Monday.
EMS confirmed that shortly before 1 p.m. Monday, they received a call about a construction worker in his 40s who fell from the roof of a home under construction in the 1400 block of Copperfield Blvd. S.E.
The man was transported to Foothills hospital in serious but stable condition.