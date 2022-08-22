Construction worker struck by vehicle in Cochrane

Mounties are looking for witnesses and dashcam footage after a construction worker was struck by a vehicle in Cochrane.

The collision happened just before 6:30 p.m. on Monday, at the intersection of Highway 1A and Centre Avenue.

Cochrane RCMP say the person hit by the vehicle, a white sedan, was working as a flag person in the construction area at the time.

An update on the condition of the person was not provided at the time of this writing.

The driver is in police custody and what exactly occurred is under police investigation.

Traffic has been disrupted in all directions in the aftermath of the collision, the RCMP say, with EMS and a collision analyst at the scene.

Anyone who saw the incident, or has footage of the incident, is asked to contact the Cochrane detachment at 403-851-8000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.