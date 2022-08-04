Contemporary Calgary set to reopen Friday after water main break forces cancellation of Free First Thursday

Contemporary Calgary delivered some good news and some not so good news Thursday.

The good news is that the arts hub is reopening Friday, after being forced to shut down Tuesday due to a nearby water main break that resulted in their water being turned off.

"The gallery will resume regular operating hours on Friday, Aug. 5 (Noon to 7 p.m.)," it said in a release.

The not-so-good news is that the water main break forced the cancellation of Free First Thursdays, which would have been tonight.

Free First Thursdays will resume on Sept. 1.