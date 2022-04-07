Convicted killer Allan Shyback set to be released from prison

A Calgary man who strangled his spouse and hid her remains in a makeshift tomb in the home where they lived with their two children is set to be released from prison next week.

Allan Shyback was convicted of manslaughter and causing an indignity to a body in the 2012 death of 31-year-old Lisa Mitchell, his common-law wife.

He was arrested in 2014 following an undercover police operation and sentenced to seven years in prison. The Alberta Court of Appeal later increased the term to 10 years.

Shyback is now scheduled for statutory release on April 11, following the completion of two-thirds of his sentence.

Mitchell's mother, Peggy, said in a statement the family has moved on after the terrible crime.

"My statement is basically, we do not care, he is not allowed to contact any family members," she said.

"We have moved on and are remembering Lisa and good and happy memories. All the fun times. We can't change anything. We are living well and enjoying life. We cherish every moment."

Shyback testified at his trial that the couple had a toxic relationship and he was the victim of domestic abuse. Shyback claimed he killed Mitchell in self-defence when she came at him with a knife.

He had previously been granted day parole but it was revoked in 2019 for deceitful behaviour after he failed to inform authorities of a relationship. He had accessed a massage parlour and sex toys were found in his room at a halfway house.

Shyback has said he believes his mental health struggles will be lifelong and he will need to access supports from psychologists and psychiatrists for the rest of his life.



