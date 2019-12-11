CALGARY -- The Calgary man who strangled his wife and cemented her remains in the basement of their home in 2012 will remain in prison until 2021.

Allan Shyback, 42, was denied early parole Tuesday.

Shyback had been granted day parole in February and permitted to live in a halfway house after serving half of his 10-year sentence for the murder of Lisa Mitchell.

The day parole was revoked in October due to deceitful behaviour after he failed to report he had sex with a woman at a massage parlour. As a condition of his parole, Shyback was required to report every relationship he had with a woman.

Shyback is scheduled for statutory release in 2021.