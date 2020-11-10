Advertisement
Convicted offender 'capable of extreme violence' now in Calgary: police
CALGARY -- The Calgary Police Service has issued a public warning after confirming a 22-year-old man who allegedly poses a significant risk to the community moved from Edmonton to Calgary.
According to the Edmonton Police Service, Tristan Thom was released from incarceration earlier this fall and is not bound by any conditions or court orders.
Edmonton police say the 22-year-old is capable of extreme violence — especially when under the influence of alcohol or other drugs — and is known to lash out when he feels disrespected or challenged.
After learning that Thom now resides in Calgary, CPS encourages Calgarians to take suitable precautionary measures to avoid potential confrontations with the convicted offender.
Thom is described as:
- 178 cm (5-10) tall
- Weighing 73 kg (160 lbs)
- Having black hair and brown eyes
Thom's prior convictions include:
- Assault casuing bodily harm (x2)
- Property damage over $5,000
- Causing a disturbance
CPS officials say they do not condone vigilante action and the decision to release Thom's description and photograph was done to ensure public safety.