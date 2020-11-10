CALGARY -- The Calgary Police Service has issued a public warning after confirming a 22-year-old man who allegedly poses a significant risk to the community moved from Edmonton to Calgary.

According to the Edmonton Police Service, Tristan Thom was released from incarceration earlier this fall and is not bound by any conditions or court orders.

Edmonton police say the 22-year-old is capable of extreme violence — especially when under the influence of alcohol or other drugs — and is known to lash out when he feels disrespected or challenged.

After learning that Thom now resides in Calgary, CPS encourages Calgarians to take suitable precautionary measures to avoid potential confrontations with the convicted offender.

Thom is described as:

178 cm (5-10) tall

Weighing 73 kg (160 lbs)

Having black hair and brown eyes

Thom's prior convictions include:

Assault casuing bodily harm (x2)

Property damage over $5,000

Causing a disturbance

CPS officials say they do not condone vigilante action and the decision to release Thom's description and photograph was done to ensure public safety.