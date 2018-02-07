A University of Calgary student who was convicted of sexual interference involving a minor earlier this year will now be serving his sentence.

Connor Neurauter, 21, pleaded guilty to an incident involving a minor in his hometown of Kamloops last month.

As a result, he was sentenced three months in jail and two years’ probation.

The young man, who is enrolled in his second year of a Bachelor of Science degree at the U of C, was told, as part of his plea deal, that he would be able to postpone serving his sentence so that he could continue his studies for the rest of the semester.

However, an online petition started by students at the school led administrators to make the decision to bar the young man from campus, citing safety issues.

As a result, university officials announced that he would not be allowed to return to complete his schooling and said alternate arrangements would be made for him complete the year.

Now, the B.C. prosecution service says that Neurauter will begin serving his sentence on consecutive weekends.

Staff at the U of C says that their stance on the issue hasn’t changed despite B.C.’s order.

Meanwhile, the online petition calling for Neurauter’s expulsion has over 75,000 signatures.

Neurauter was also ordered to register as a sex offender for 10 years and submit a DNA sample to the National Sample Bank.