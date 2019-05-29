One person was sent to hospital as a precaution after a kitchen fire inside a northwest Calgary home on Tuesday.

Crews were called to a home on 18 Avenue N.W. at about 11 p.m. for reports of a small fire.

Upon arrival, firefighters found one person outside and an investigation discovered a pot on the stove had caught fire.

The individual was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

No one else was injured.

The Calgary Fire Department reminds residents to never leave any pots unattended and cooking fires remain one of the leading causes of fire in the city.