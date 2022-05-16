Cool and rainy weather ahead for Calgary after a very warm Monday
Today's forecast: Mainly sunny, windy, warm. But let's talk about rain.
As I sat down to put this article together, I crossed my fingers; I hoped that Friday's projections for rainfall in our city were going to hold steady and produce some meaningful rain for us.
It did! What a weekend – we get a Battle of Alberta, and we get some actual showers. So far, the highest amount of rain we've had occurred on May 8, with a grand total of (drumroll, if you please) 3.0 millimetres.
Yikes.
The early estimates are that from Tuesday to Friday, a pair of systems will cut off of the foothills; the first (Tuesday) is more likely to provide a remote band of isolated showers locally, and heavier rain nearer to Edmonton. There's still a shot for it to become the "new" heaviest rain event of 2022 for our city. It'll be a brief reign.
Into Thursday, however, a second system looks to roll from the south of Calgary, putting us on the northern edge; that's usually where the rain is, and could bode very well for us. This all said, it still may fall short of farmer hopes along our southern border with the U.S. Wednesday offers a preamble of rain for us.
Friday, another pocket of rain is possible, and then, just in time for the Victoria Day long weekend… dry weather!? We'll have to wait and see on that one, but it’s not out of the question just yet.
YOUR FIVE-DAY CALGARY FORECAST
Monday
- Mainly sunny, wind SW 50 km/h
- Daytime high: 23 C
- Evening: some cloud, low 8 C
Tuesday
- Cloudy, showers
- Daytime high: 13 C
- Evening: mainly cloudy, scattered showers, low 3 C
Wednesday
- Cloudy, chance of showers
- Daytime high: 20 C
- Evening: mainly cloudy, scattered showers, low 5 C
Thursday
- Cloudy, showers
- Daytime high: 9 C
- Evening: mainly cloudy, scattered showers, low 4 C
Friday
- Mainly cloudy, showers
- Daytime high: 8 C
- Evening: mainly cloudy, low 1 C
Today's pic is from Marion near Brant, Alta., which is a beautiful prairie scene highlighted by yellow-headed blackbirds. If anyone caught the lunar eclipse last night, send those pics by, too!
Submit your weather photos here to see them featured in our article, and perhaps even as the pic of the day during our News at Six!
