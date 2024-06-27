Cool and wet in the days ahead. Saturday's looking OK though...

The rain will be heavy at times on Thursday night.

It should start to taper off by 7 a.m. in Calgary.

The clouds will start to clear in the afternoon, giving us sunny breaks.

There is still a small chance of a couple of isolated showers around the supper hours.

From 7 p.m. Thursday to 9 a.m. on Friday, this is the amount of rain possible:

So what about the long weekend in Calgary?

Back in to the 20s (just barely) on Saturday with sun and cloud.

Showers and thunderstorms will be back Sunday in the later afternoon.

It will carry through Canada Day Monday, and temperatures will drop into the teens again.