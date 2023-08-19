Cool weather doesn't dampen enthusiasm on opening night of Country Thunder

Thousands of country music fans didn't let a little drizzle get in their way Friday night at Fort Calgary.

That's where they enjoyed opening night of Country Thunder, which is bringing some of the biggest names in country music to town for the weekend.

The Pardi is just getting started at Country Thunder Alberta 🤠 pic.twitter.com/PvpxdFHeXq — Country Thunder (@countrythunder) August 18, 2023

Friday night's headliner was Jon Pardi, who wisely brought a lined jean jacket to perform in on a night when the temperature struggled to hit 10 degrees and a cool breeze blew across the concert site.

Other acts braving the chilly weather Friday included Midland Official, Parmalee, Hailey Whitters and Kyle McKearney.

The forecast is better for Saturday, when Tim McGraw is headlining. He'll be joined on the mainstage by Kip Moore, Jo Dee Messina, Chase Matthew, Shane Profitt and Flaysher.

There will also be performances from Cole Malone, NewLaw, Flaysher, Brayden King and Mychela on the Country 105 Stage.

The festival will also announce one of its 2024 headline acts Saturday at 6:30 p.m.

The festival is drawing large crowds to Calgary's East Village, and several street closures are impacting traffic flow in the area as well.

On social media, Country Thunder recommended guests taking an Uber or Lyft to the fest have them drop you off and pick you up on 10th Avenue between Macleod Trail and Fourth Street S.E.

If you're bringing a lawn chair to Country Thunder Alberta, be sure to place it behind the painted line behind the Reserved Seating section and follow the instructions of our security team. pic.twitter.com/RtAfCokTWj — Country Thunder (@countrythunder) August 18, 2023

Taxis are available for drop off and pick up at Lot 55, 724 Fourth Street S.E.

The festival is also within easy walking distance of the City Hall CTrain station and numerous bus stops.

Fans arranging transportation with friends or family are encouraged to pre-plan a meeting place close to downtown, to avoid the congestion near the festival site.

Thanks for a great night Calgary! Get home safely and we'll see you all again tomorrow 🤠 pic.twitter.com/ZqGTQxedUH — Country Thunder (@countrythunder) August 19, 2023

Road closures include Ninth Avenue S.E. from Fourth Street S.E. to Eighth Street S.E. starting at 10 p.m. each night for the safety of fans leaving the festival.

Sixth Street S.E. between Ninth Ave. and Sixth Avenue S.E.

Seventh Ave. between Fifth and Sixth Street S.E.

Eighth Ave. between Fifth Street and Sixth Street S.E.

Also, Ranchmans Calgary has a free party bus picking up festival goers at the corner of Seventh Ave. S.E. and Third Street S.E., in front of the central library, every night of the festival starting at 10 p.m.

Tickets are available here or by calling 1-866-388-0007.