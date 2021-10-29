Cool weather prevails in Calgary through Halloween after 5-10 cm of snow today

CALGARY -

It's finally here. In fact, if you're reading this on Oct. 29 at any time past 7, you already know that just by looking outside.

Southwesterly wind aloft is driving moisture into our province, with northerly wind connecting with the foothills and generating lift to amplify totals west and south of Calgary. The low that develops along this line will plunge to the southeast, snapping the cold front along with it and dredging additional snow showers across the breadth of southern Alberta. Yesterday afternoon, Environment Canada released a report citing the potential of expanding the warning area for this snow event. Within hours, they made good on that pledge, adding Crowsnest Pass, Pincher Creek, Claresholm, High River, and Okotoks to the warning area, with calls of 10 to 20 centimetres of snow in those areas. Okotoks is geographically situated in that zone, but likely to fall on the lesser side of that scale.

For Calgary, halve those numbers; five to 10 cm is the locked-in response among forecast models, with many now pointing to six to seven cm. One cannot downplay the significance of orographic flow, however – as our wind kicks out of the north, it will enhance snowfall amounts in higher elevations. Highway 93 between Lake Louise and the Saskatchewan River Crossing could top 15 to 30 cm.

I will try to not overstate the obvious here, but it's going to be the sort of day where everything you do involving transiting from one spot to another should take you an extra chunk of time. Take that extra time.

Beyond and through our Halloween weekend, we'll replace this southwesterly wind aloft with north-northwesterly wind aloft. This will cause a vast sinking of cool, northern air. We'll be clear. We'll be cold.

If we end up on the higher marker of that snow, some of it might be sticking around for us into Monday.

YOUR FIVE-DAY FORECAST

Today:

Early rain becoming snow: 5-10 cm

Daytime high: 2 C, trending downward from there

Evening: snow showers tapering, then clearing, low -5 C

Saturday:

Sunny

Daytime high: 1 C

Evening: clear, low -8 C

Sunday:

Sunny

Daytime high: 1 C

Evening: clear, low -10 C

Monday:

Sunny

Daytime high: 1 C

Evening: clear, low -9 C

Tuesday:

Sunny

Daytime high: 1 C

Evening: clear, low -10 C

Time for our pics of the day:

Our first shot, sent in by Natasha, takes us back to the wondrous days of yore, when fall colours were abundant… ah, yesterday.

Jacques made a friend on a walk in the city's northwest! It's the sort of friend you give a wide berth to. Thanks, Jacques!

Viewer Jacques had a close encounter with a moose in northwest Calgary.

You can submit your photos here, email me here, or tweet them over!