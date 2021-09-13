Cooler conditions in Calgary by midweek

CALGARY -

Our upper-air is taking us for a ride as the week wears along. Here's a look:

Here's the effective current peek; Calgary's on the edge of a trough that offered a chance for thundershowers yesterday evening. The severe thunderstorm watch never had room to upgrade, though, as those isolated pockets didn't quite materialize here. Residents of the north end of the city may have seen ominous activity further north, but that's it.

I digress; that low is moving on, and from today into tomorrow, we're into a developing high. Wind will be light, overnight conditions will be palatable, and daytime highs will be in a state of slow and gradual improvement.

But, it doesn't last. Here's our upper-air by Wednesday at noon:

Notice the black line, the jet, has shifted fully south of us; this marks a return of cooler, northern air, while also blasting us with the low north of our province. The resultant cold front is estimated to pack gusts between 50 and 70 km/h. It's far-enough away that we'll fine-tune those gust speeds and the time of arrival (early afternoon) as the models update.

This all aligns for the fall-like conditions we were hoping to avoid until we actually got to astronomical fall (Sept. 22) – alas, late summer temperatures are likely staved off for a few here. Light snow showers are also to be expected in the higher elevations of our province.

YOUR FIVE-DAY FORECAST

Today:

Partly cloudy

Daytime high: 16 C

Evening: mainly clear, low 7 C

Tuesday:

Partly cloudy

Daytime high: 19 C

Evening: scattered showers, low 10 C

Wednesday:

Scattered showers, wind!

Daytime high: 17 C

Evening: clear, low 3 C

Thursday:

Mainly sunny

Daytime high: 12 C

Evening: some cloud, low 4 C

Friday:

Partly cloudy

Daytime high: 15 C

Evening: some cloud, low 6 C

Our photos of the day are from Phyllis in Black Diamond:

And local legend Chris Ratzlaff, who caught the sunrise this morning!

I ♥️ sunrise season pic.twitter.com/MV6fMKVJt0 — Chris Ratzlaff 🇨🇦🌾🗻💫(@ratzlaff) September 13, 2021

