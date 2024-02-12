Cooler temperatures on Tuesday; maybe better off staying in with your Valentine on Wednesday

About two centimetres of snow will likely fall while we're sleeping Monday night in Calgary.

The bulk of it will clear out early in the morning but there will still be pockets of isolated flurries possible in the later morning hours and early afternoon.

We will return to cooler temperatures for Tuesday.

Daytime highs will get cooler over the next few days.

Valentine's Day will be a little chilly with a high of -5 C, and by the evening it will be -10 C.

That's not including wind chill, so bundle up if you plan on heading out, or embrace the cuddle weather and have a movie night!

Temperatures will start to go back on the rise by Friday.