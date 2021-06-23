CALGARY -- Temperatures will cool down Wednesday to near seasonal in the low to mid-20s.

Moisture returns to the Rockies in the afternoon and spreads further east into southern and central Alberta later in the day. Thunderstorms are possible in the evening along the foothills and extreme southern Alberta. Heavy rain and strong wind are the main risks here. Periods of rain continue overnight and into Thursday. Generally, 10 millimetres is expected across the region, but up to 20 millimetres is possible under thunderstorms. Sunshine and warmth to end the work week.

Here's the five day forecast:

Wednesday:

Mostly cloudy

Daytime high: 22 C

Overnight: Risk of evening thunderstorm, overnight showers, 13 C

Thursday:

Cloudy, periods of rain, risk of thunderstorm

Daytime high: 18 C

Overnight: Clearing, 11 C

Friday:

Mostly sunny

Daytime high: 26 C

Overnight: Mostly clear, 17 C

Saturday:

Morning cloud, afternoon sun

Daytime high: 28 C

Overnight: Clear, 16 C

Sunday: