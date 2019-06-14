Officers from the Calgary Police Service, Alberta Corrections, Alberta Sheriffs, and Calgary Bylaw Enforcement will spend the weekend on top of the Royal Oak Walmart roof to raise money and awareness for Special Olympics Alberta. The officers are part of the Law Enforcement Torch Run, a grassroots fundraiser for Special Olympics.

“It allows the athletes to do the things that they want to do, go to the provincial games, the national games, and even the international games, so they don’t have to fork out any money on their own and they can do whatever sports they want to do and excel in,” said Cst. Jen Macdougall.

Macdougall is one of the officers spending a total of 53 hours on the big box store’s roof from June 14-16.

“As long as you’ve got your sleeping gear so that you can sleep alright and you’re not too cold, the days are pretty good. You’ve got your playlist for the music to keep you going and you just have a lot of fun.”

Special Olympics Alberta’s programs cater to over 3,200 athletes of all ages and with a wide range of abilities, in more than 150 communities.

The public is invited to visit the store on Saturday for a show-and-shine featuring various first responder vehicles and a BBQ between 10 a.m. -3 p.m.