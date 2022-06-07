Copper recovered, 2 people charged after theft thwarted at rural cell phone tower

A man and woman are facing charges after RCMP were notified TELUS Communications was monitoring a break-in at a cell tower in Wheatland County.

The call came just before 5:30 p.m. on June 1 when the break-in was observed at a cell tower along Range Road 261, south of Highway 24.

An employee who was monitoring a feed was able to provide descriptions of a vehicle and suspect.

Police responded and were able to block the entrance, preventing a vehicle from leaving.

Following what police called a "high risk takedown" a man and woman were then arrested and a search of the vehicle turned up a large amount of copper wire, cutting implements, and break-in tools.

The vehicle, a green 1999 Toyota Sienna was earlier reported as being driven suspiciously in Foothills County.

The female suspect was found to be wanted on outstanding warrants from other jurisdictions and she was released to attend a future court date to face charges in this matter.

Her name was not released by police.

The male suspect had nine outstanding warrants between four other jurisdictions in addition to the charges laid in this matter.

Ryan Watson, 45, from Calgary, was charged with:

Break-and-enter with intent to commit an indictable offence;

Theft over $5,000;

Possession of break-in tools, and;

Operating a motor vehicle without a license.

Police said the investigation is ongoing and further charges are likely.

"Vigilant monitoring and timely reporting undoubtedly led to the arrests made in this investigation," police said in a release.

"Copper wire theft remains a persistent problem in rural areas. Strathmore RCMP would like to ask the public to remain observant of commercial sites in their travels for suspicious activity as in this report.