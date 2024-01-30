Copper wire stolen from oil sites, 3 people charged: Alta. RCMP

CALGARY
    Three people were arrested southeast of Drumheller, Alta., over the weekend in connection with the theft of copper wire from oil sites.

    On Sunday morning, Drumheller RCMP was notified that suspects believed to be responsible for the theft of copper wire were travelling north in a pickup truck on Highway 36 near Duchess, Alta., according to a Tuesday news release.

    Police spotted the vehicle on Highway 848 near Dorothy, Alta., around 11 a.m. and conducted a traffic stop.

    Three people were arrested and the vehicle was searched, revealing large amounts of copper wire and contraband cigarettes, police said.

    A 43-year-old man and a 42-year-old woman from Calgary, and a 56-year-old man from Wheatland County were all charged with:

    • Possession of property obtained by crime less than $5,000; and
    • Possession of contraband cigarettes.

    The Calgary man was also charged with possession of property obtained by crime less than $5000 and obstruction of a peace officer.

    The woman and Wheatland County man were released on undertakings and are scheduled to appear in court in Drumheller on March 22.

    RCMP said the 43-year-old man from Calgary had six outstanding arrest warrants. He was taken before a Justice and remanded into custody.

    He is scheduled to appear in court in Siksika on Feb. 1.

    “Copper wire theft is a serious issue both in the loss of the wire, damages to property and poses serious safety risks,” Staff Sgt. Robert Harms with the Drumheller RCMP said.

    Anyone with information about criminal activity is asked to call 911 or contact your local police service. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online or by using the P3 Tips app.

    Dorothy is located approximately 150 kilometres east of Calgary.

