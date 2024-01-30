Copper wire stolen from oil sites, 3 people charged: Alta. RCMP
Three people were arrested southeast of Drumheller, Alta., over the weekend in connection with the theft of copper wire from oil sites.
On Sunday morning, Drumheller RCMP was notified that suspects believed to be responsible for the theft of copper wire were travelling north in a pickup truck on Highway 36 near Duchess, Alta., according to a Tuesday news release.
Police spotted the vehicle on Highway 848 near Dorothy, Alta., around 11 a.m. and conducted a traffic stop.
Three people were arrested and the vehicle was searched, revealing large amounts of copper wire and contraband cigarettes, police said.
A 43-year-old man and a 42-year-old woman from Calgary, and a 56-year-old man from Wheatland County were all charged with:
- Possession of property obtained by crime less than $5,000; and
- Possession of contraband cigarettes.
The Calgary man was also charged with possession of property obtained by crime less than $5000 and obstruction of a peace officer.
The woman and Wheatland County man were released on undertakings and are scheduled to appear in court in Drumheller on March 22.
RCMP said the 43-year-old man from Calgary had six outstanding arrest warrants. He was taken before a Justice and remanded into custody.
He is scheduled to appear in court in Siksika on Feb. 1.
“Copper wire theft is a serious issue both in the loss of the wire, damages to property and poses serious safety risks,” Staff Sgt. Robert Harms with the Drumheller RCMP said.
Anyone with information about criminal activity is asked to call 911 or contact your local police service. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online or by using the P3 Tips app.
Dorothy is located approximately 150 kilometres east of Calgary.
Calgary Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Trudeau's Jamaica vacation 'clearly a generous gift' but not against the rules: ethics commissioner
Canada's interim ethics commissioner Konrad von Finckenstein confirms that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau consulted his office in advance of his latest Jamaican vacation, and he was within the rules to accept the gifted accommodations from a friend. The top ethics official indicated he considers the matter closed.
Nearly 9% increase of firearms crimes in Canada: report
A new report by Statistics Canada shows violent crimes with firearms increased in 2022, a trend that has steadily risen since 2013.
Champagne says he's working phones to court new players for Canadian grocery market
Industry Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne is once again insisting that he is reaching out to international grocers in the hopes they will open up shop in Canada.
'Stop driving': Toyota Canada issues warning to owners of more than 7,000 vehicles affected by recall
Toyota is telling the owners of around 7,300 vehicles in Canada to stop driving them because their air bag inflators may explode. The notice covers certain 2003-2004 models, a Toyota Canada spokesperson said Tuesday.
B.C. again leads Canada with highest number of deceased organ donors, province says
British Columbia saw a record-breaking 563 organ transplants last year from a record 160 deceased organ donors and 77 living donors.
Losing weight is hard. Here are 5 things to keep in mind
Failure to shed pounds is often not about lacking the willpower to make important lifestyle changes, such as eating healthier, reducing calories and increasing physical activity. The dirty little secret is that our bodies are programmed by evolution to hold on to fat.
Skate Canada 'extremely disappointed' with Olympic medal decision, considers appeal
Skate Canada said Tuesday it was 'extremely disappointed' with the International Skating Union's position on the awarding of medals from the figure skating team competition at the 2022 Beijing Olympics and will 'consider all options to appeal.'
North Atlantic right whale found dead near Massachusetts beach
A North Atlantic right whale was found dead near Joseph Sylvia State Beach on the Massachusetts island of Martha's Vineyard Sunday afternoon.
Peter Nygard retains new lawyer after previous counsel withdraws from case
Former fashion mogul Peter Nygard has found a new lawyer after parting ways with his previous high-profile counsel.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Edmonton
-
Edmonton City Hall shooting: Officials to provide update on Tuesday
The city is expected to give an update on the status of Edmonton City Hall on Tuesday.
-
Non-essential water use ban remains in place as crews work on problem at treatment plant
The ban on non-essential water use in the Edmonton-area continues as Epcor works to fix a failure in the pumping system at the E.L. Smith water treatment plant.
-
Edmonton extortion series: 2 arrested during 'attempted arson' in Tamarack
Two more arrests were made Monday in connection to an extortion series in Edmonton.
Vancouver
-
Crane snaps in Surrey, WorkSafe investigating
WorkSafe BC has issued a stop work order for a construction site in Surrey after an incident involving a crane Tuesday morning.
-
B.C. human rights commissioner launches police use-of-force inquiry
British Columbia's human rights commissioner has launched an inquiry into the use of force by police against racialized people and those with mental health issues in the province.
-
SkyTrain station in New Westminster closed due to medical emergency
A medical emergency has forced the partial closure of Metro Vancouver's Expo Line SkyTrain on Tuesday.
Atlantic
-
There’s an app for that: N.S. announces pilot project that gives patients access to their medical records
Nova Scotia announced a new pilot project Tuesday that will give patients access to their medical records through an app called YourHealthNS.
-
Truro police say man’s disappearance is suspicious
Police in Truro, N.S., are describing a man’s recent disappearance as suspicious.
-
New Glasgow home extensively damaged by fire: police
Police in New Glasgow, N.S., say a home in the town was extensively damaged by fire Monday night.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. human rights commissioner launches police use-of-force inquiry
British Columbia's human rights commissioner has launched an inquiry into the use of force by police against racialized people and those with mental health issues in the province.
-
More than 3 dozen temperature records broken in B.C.
Unseasonably warm weather across B.C. led to more than three dozen temperature records falling across the province Monday.
-
Flood, avalanche risks remain elevated throughout B.C.'s South Coast
The flood and avalanche risks remain elevated throughout British Columbia's South Coast, where atmospheric rivers continue to bring heavy rains along with unseasonably warm temperatures.
Toronto
-
New Toronto stats show drop in auto thefts after years of increase
New Toronto Police statistics appear to show a glimmer of hope in the battle against car thieves, as January figures indicate the first decline in years of the number of stolen vehicles in the city.
-
Judgement expected Friday on 2018 Ontario mandate letters
Canada’s top court will decide this week whether or not the Doug Ford government can keep its 2018 cabinet mandate letters a secret.
-
More than 80% of inmates in Ontario jails last year were legally innocent, awaiting trial: data
A vast majority of the people incarcerated in Ontario jails last year were awaiting a trial, according to provincial records obtained by CTV News Toronto.
Montreal
-
Montreal outlines policy for new nightlife district
Officials with the City of Montreal say they plan to create 'nocturnal zones' in neighbourhoods across the metropolis in addition to having a 24-hour nightlife district, according to Noovo Info.
-
Former Sutton Quebec president charged with multiple arson attacks granted bail
The 70-year-old former president of Sutton Quebec was granted bail on Tuesday, a week after his arrest in connection with arson attacks in the Laurentians.
-
Celine Dion doc on Stiff Person Syndrome heads to Prime Video
Celine Dion says she's determined to not let a rare neurological disorder define her and hopes an upcoming documentary about her experience can help others.
Ottawa
-
2 teenagers among 11 accused facing drug charges in Pembroke, Ont.
Ontario Provincial Police says two teens are among multiple people who are facing drug related charges following two search warrants in Pembroke, Ont..
-
Ottawa senior says he was denied a car rental because he was 'too old'
An Ottawa senior is warning his peers after he was declined a rental car for being too old and was denied a refund.
-
Gatineau woman, 29, accused of sex trafficking including minors, police looking for victims
Police in Gatineau are looking for possible victims who may have been the subject of sex trafficking after the arrest of a 29-year-old woman on Jan. 26.
Kitchener
-
Health minister announces new cardiac lab at St. Mary's General Hospital
Ontario Health Minister Sylvia Jones was in Kitchener Tuesday to announce money for a third cardiac catheterization lab at St. Mary’s General Hospital.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Man charged with 2nd-degree murder in Cambridge woman’s death
A 57-year-old man has been charged with second-degree murder in the death of a 61-year-old woman in Cambridge last week, Waterloo regional police confirm.
-
Crews demolish beloved Waterloo landmark
Sonny’s Restaurant, the iconic Waterloo landmark which opened in 1965, was torn down on Monday.
Saskatoon
-
Document provides clues about proposed Saskatoon arena
A proposed new arena could have an eventual seating capacity of 18,000.
-
Sask. mass killer had 'child-like demeanour,' inquest hears
A, Indigenous elder who works in the correctional system told a Saskatchewan inquest that the man responsible for the worst mass stabbing in Canadian history had a 'child-like' demeanour.
-
Saskatoon parents say new shelter will be too close to school
Some parents are hoping to reverse a joint decision by the city and the province to open a 30-bed shelter in the Sutherland neighbourhood due to its proximity to an elementary school.
Northern Ontario
-
Northern Ont. police extend search area for missing city councillor
Sudbury police are continuing their search for a missing city councillor.
-
Northern Ont. police recover stolen wallets, scarves, headphones and hats
A break-and-enter suspect in Moosonee who was arrested Jan. 27 was discovered with a lot of stolen property.
-
Northern Ont. teen charged for driving truck with rear bumper strapped on
An 18-year-old from northern Ontario was stopped by police for driving an unsafe vehicle and received five traffic charges last week.
Winnipeg
-
River Trail closes at The Forks
The Nestaweya River Trail is closed less than a week after a section of it closed.
-
Manitoba municipality to fine residents for abandoning pets
Rural municipalities in Manitoba are sounding the alarm about a growing trend that’s putting pressure on local animal services.
-
Armed standoff in Transcona ends with arrest: Winnipeg police
The Winnipeg Police Service’s tactical team was called to help deal with a standoff involving an armed man at a Transcona home on Monday.
Regina
-
Hens could soon be allowed in some Regina backyards
Regina city council will decide whether to allow some residents to keep backyard hens as a trial project.
-
Fire at Regina recycling facility under control, no injuries reported
No one was injured in a fire in Regina's Eastview neighbourhood on Monday, according to an update from Regina Fire.
-
SaskPower and GE Hitachi to share 'critical' technical and engineering information with new agreement
Saskatchewan's nuclear ambitions are one step closer to reality following a new agreement between SaskPower and General Electric Hitachi (GEH).