Three officers have pitched a tent on top of the Walmart in Royal Oak for the weekend to raise money and show their support for Special Olympics.

The Law Enforcement Torch Run (LETR) for Special Olympics Alberta and Walmart are behind the Free Our Finest initiative and the goal this year is to raise $15,000.

The officers will be on the roof from 10:00 a.m. Friday until 4:00 p.m. Sunday.

“They’ll be doing some dancing on the roof. We’ve got merchandise for sale, we’ll be having a barbeque throughout the three days. Walmart has been a fantastic supporter,” said CPS detective Theresa Garagan.

Officials say the event is a major fundraiser for the organization but that it’s also about creating awareness.

“I think the awareness is very, very important because we get mixed up quite often with Paralympics. Special Olympics is individuals with intellectual disabilities and they are so functional and they’re just amazing, amazing people, so I want people to get to know who they are as people,” said Garagan.

A Show and Shine is being held at the Royal Oak Walmart, located at 8888 Country Hills Blvd. N.W., on Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

“We actually asked the Calgary Fire Department and they’re going to bring a pumper for us for the Show and Shine,” said Garagan. “Tomorrow will be a great day for people to get to see the vehicles and talk to the officers that belong to the vehicles.”

Law enforcement members from across the country are taking part in similar initiatives in their communities and last year, over $627,000 was raised in Alberta for local programs.

“Special Olympics is very dear to law enforcement. They help us in our everyday lives, they make us better people and we’re the number one fundraiser internationally for Special Olympics,” said Garagan. “So the money that we’re raising for this event will also help support the Winter Games that are coming to Calgary in February of 2019.”

