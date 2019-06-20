A multi-month drug trafficking investigation involving several police agencies in Alberta has resulted in charges against four people.

According to RCMP, members of the Red Deer RCMP detachment initiated an investigation into suspected drug trafficking in March and determined the local issue had ties to several other communities.

On June 7, 2019, coordinated search warrants were executed at locations in Red Deer, Calgary, Rocky Mountain House, and Carstairs.

As a result of the searches, officers collectively seized quantities of drugs and firearms including:

915 grams of cocaine

835 fentanyl pills

$74,240 in cash

More than 1.5 kg of cannabis

Rifles

Shotguns

Charges related to drug trafficking and possession of stolen property have been laid against four people in connection with the investigation. The accused include:

Robert Leslie Amency, 45, of Calgary

Michelle Florence Geeregat, 32, of Sylvan Lake

Andy Lau, 21, of Calgary

David Arthur Callan, 61, of Rocky Mountain House

"This is a significant drug seizure for Red Deer and Central Alberta, said Supt. Gerald Grobmeier of the Red Deer RCMP in a statement released Thursday. "This seizure was the direct result of a coordinated effort across partner agencies, which demonstrates the effectiveness of shared intelligence between police agencies."

"We’re all working toward the same goals of crime reduction, and we see many of the same repeat offenders crossing jurisdictions, so it’s imperative that we work smarter than the criminals."

The accused have been released from police custody ahead of their scheduled court dates.