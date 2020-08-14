CALGARY -- A 30-year-old man faces charges following a four-month long police investigation into a bank robbery in the city's northeast.

On the afternoon of April 1, a man entered the BMO branch in the 3600 block of Westwinds Dr. N.E. and threatened staff while demanding cash.

The suspect fled the branch with an undisclosed amount of money and was seen getting into a taxi.

On Aug. 6, police arrested 30-year-old Navado Roy Wood in connection with the robbery.

Wood has been charged with:

Robbery of a financial institution

Using a disguise with intent

The accused is scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 21.