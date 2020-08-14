Advertisement
Cops nab suspect in connection with April bank robbery in Westwinds
Published Friday, August 14, 2020 12:23PM MDT
Surveillance image of the suspect in an April 1 bank robbery at the BMO branch in Westwinds (CPS)
CALGARY -- A 30-year-old man faces charges following a four-month long police investigation into a bank robbery in the city's northeast.
On the afternoon of April 1, a man entered the BMO branch in the 3600 block of Westwinds Dr. N.E. and threatened staff while demanding cash.
The suspect fled the branch with an undisclosed amount of money and was seen getting into a taxi.
On Aug. 6, police arrested 30-year-old Navado Roy Wood in connection with the robbery.
Wood has been charged with:
- Robbery of a financial institution
- Using a disguise with intent
The accused is scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 21.