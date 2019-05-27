An employee's attempt to purchase back his stolen tools after spotting them in an online ad, resulted in the arrest of a break-and-enter suspect and the seizure of a number of stolen tools.

Now, police are looking to return the items to their rightful owners.

According to police, suspects forced their way into a contracting business in the Foothills Industrial Park last October while the store was closed. While inside, the thieves helped themselves to approximately $8,500 worth of tools.

Earlier this month, an employee of the shop spotted an online ad selling what he suspected were his tools. The man responded to the ad and agreed to meet the seller at a home in the 6100 block of Madigan Drive N.E., in Marlborough Park.

While the employee was attempting to buy back his tools, he noticed several other tools that he suspected as stolen including items he recognized from his place of work. The man notified police of his suspicions and, the following week, a search warrant was executed at the Marlborough Park home.

Approximately $70,000 worth of ill-gotten tools were seized as well as a small amount of methamphetamine.

Nicholas Robert Burrows, 32, was arrested and charged with:

Break and enter (three counts)

Breaching a probation order (two counts)

Trafficking stolen property

Possession of a controlled substance

Investigators also determined Burrows was wanted on an outstanding warrant for an undisclosed offence.

The CPS has identified some of the owners of the stolen tools and continues to search for the owners of the remaining items. To see a photo gallery of the tools, visit the Calgary Police Service Facebook page. Anyone who recognizes the items as their own is asked to contact the CPS by email (recoveredproperty@calgarypolice.ca) with the serial numbers of their tools and any identifying features.