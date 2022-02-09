Cornell Brown returns as the Calgary Stampeders defensive line coach

Cornell Brown is back with the Calgary Stampeders coaching staff.

Head coach Dave Dickenson announced Wednesday that Brown will round out his '22 staff as the Stampeders defensive line coach.

It's the same position he held with Calgary under then head coach John Hufnagel from 2008-10. Hufnagel is now the Stampeders president/GM.

"I was with Cornell at the beginning of my coaching career and I'm happy to be working with him again,'' Dickenson said in a statement. "I know he's a quality individual and a quality coach.

"He brings a lot of energy and he will help our pass rush game.''

Brown takes over from Corey Mace, who became the Toronto Argonauts defensive co-ordinator in January.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 9. 2022.