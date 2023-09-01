Coronation, Alta., business owner faces multiple charges after search warrant yields 92 stolen items

A Coronation, Alta., small business owner faces multiple charges after a search warrant of his property yielded 92 stolen items.

Following an investigation, on Aug. 25, Coronation RCMP executed a search warrant at Schlosser Small Engines, a business in the town of Coronation owned and run by Zane Preston Schlosser.

As a result of the search warrant, police seized 92 different items, including stolen motorbikes, ATVs, side-by-sides, riding golf carts, lawnmowers and grading equipment.

While police executed the warrant, more than 20 people looking for stolen items also visited Schlosser Small Engines.

With proof of ownership, the stolen items were returned to the owners on the spot.

Zane Preston Schlosser, 43, of Coronation, faces the following charges:

False pretenses over $5,000;

Five counts of false pretenses under $5,000;

Possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000;

Nine counts of possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000;

Three counts of theft under $5,000; and

Two counts of fraudulent/misleading receipt.

Schlosser was released on an undertaking with conditions. He's scheduled to appear in court Oct. 13, at the Alberta Court of Justice in Coronation.

Anyone who has taken an item in need of repairs to Schlosser Small Engines in Coronation and didn't get it back, call Const. Babchuk with the Coronation RCMP at 403-578-3666. Bring proof of ownership, and the RCMP will release the item.