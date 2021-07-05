CALGARY -- A Coronation, Alta., man faces numerous charges after two police vehicles were set on fire over the weekend.

Saturday night, in the early morning hours, fire crews responded to calls about a fire behind the Coronation RCMP detachment.

Upon arrival, they discovered two police vehicles on fire, including one that was fully engulfed.

An investigation determined that the fires had been deliberately set. A suspect was located in the area who was apprehended and arrested for arson. He was transported to a local hospital, where he was treated for non life-threatening injuries and released.

He was then held in RCMP custody for a bail hearing.

Coronation resident Damyen Rocque, 21, has been charged with:

· Three counts of arson;

· Two counts of mischief over $5000; and

· Ten counts of mischief under $5,000, for vandalism to a series of properties around town.

Rocque was remanded into custody. His next court appearance is July 9, in Coronation Provincial Court.

The investigation continues. Additional charges may be filed.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Coronation RCMP at 403-578-3666. Anonymous tipsters can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online or by using the P3 Tips app available at Apple or the Google Play Store.