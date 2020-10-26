CALGARY -- One person was killed in a single-vehicle rollover on Highway 12 west of Coronation on Saturday.

The incident happened around 8:30 a.m.

RCMP say the preliminary investigation revealed that a truck was traveling eastbound on Highway 12 when it rolled into a ditch.

The 20-year-old driver of the truck from Veteran, Atla., was pronounced dead at the scene.

Coronation RCMP and a RCMP collision reconstructionist continue to investigate.

RCMP say no further information will be released.