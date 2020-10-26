Advertisement
Coronation RCMP investigate fatal collision on Hwy. 12
Published Monday, October 26, 2020 4:18PM MDT Last Updated Monday, October 26, 2020 4:35PM MDT
CALGARY -- One person was killed in a single-vehicle rollover on Highway 12 west of Coronation on Saturday.
The incident happened around 8:30 a.m.
RCMP say the preliminary investigation revealed that a truck was traveling eastbound on Highway 12 when it rolled into a ditch.
The 20-year-old driver of the truck from Veteran, Atla., was pronounced dead at the scene.
Coronation RCMP and a RCMP collision reconstructionist continue to investigate.
RCMP say no further information will be released.