CALGARY -- Given the recent health events, particularly around the spread of COVID-19, administrators with the Calgary Board of Education have cancelled five planned overseas trips that were to take place this year.

In an email to CTV News Thursday, the CBE said they were in discussions about the trips, planned for Italy, Japan and Taiwan in March and April, and have since made the decision to cancel all five scheduled trips.

"The Calgary Board of Education believes in the educational value of international travel and that the safety of our students and staff is of highest importance," a media spokesperson wrote in the email.

The CBE says it considered the current travel advisories and daily changes in public health information when it came to its decision.

"This was an extremely difficult decision, and one we did not make lightly. We are meeting with impacted families next week to discuss the decision and review next steps."

Other scheduled trips to international destinations later in the year are still under review and could be cancelled at any time.

According to the most recent data from Alberta Health Services, 117 Albertans have been tested for the illness and all have come back negative.

There are 13 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Canada.