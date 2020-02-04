BANFF -- The deadly novel coronavirus has had little to no impact on business in the tourist hotspot of Banff.

Several businesses CTV News spoke with said this is generally a slower time of year and many tourists save their visits for the summertime.

“It will be interesting, when the spring and summer comes,” said Jeff Campney, associate at All in the Wild gallery.

Campney does says there has been a small decline in the number of visitors to the area.

“Well I have noticed over the last couple weeks especially the groups that come in,” said Campney.

“Generally this time of year we get between two to three, sometimes four groups a day and we just haven’t been seeing that over the last couple weeks.”

Travel Alberta says there have been several cancellations for tours in many parts of popular tourist hotspots in the Rockies, including Jasper and Banff.

“We’ve seen a few cancellations that have come from operators but tos too early to tell right now wha would qualify or quantify the impact,” said Royce Chwin, president and CEO of Travel Alberta.

“China is our third biggest market internationally for us, for overseas market, and we do advertise in that market, however in consideration and empathy in what’s happened we’ve decided to pause all marketing activities at this time.”

More than 360 people have died worldwide from the coronavirus. Four cases of the disease have been found in Canada.