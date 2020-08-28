CALGARY -- The City of Calgary is shutting down one lane of the Fifth Avenue flyover heading out of downtown over the Bow River.

The lane closure is in preparation for the bridge’s rehabilitation, scheduled to begin in April 2021.

According to the city, recent inspections of the flyover have identified corrosion affecting the structural capacity on a portion of the bridge.

As a result, the city has closed a section of one of the middle lanes until it can be repaired in the spring.

The bridge, constructed in 1972, carries four traffic lanes and is a primary exit route from the downtown core.

The speed limit on the bridge has been reduced from 50 km/h to 30 km/h.