With the rise in prices across the country, students may be carrying more than just the weight of their backpacks as they head into the classroom this semester.

“There is a lot of stress related to finance, especially when it comes to food costs, trying to make sure they have food to eat with school," said Niculina Jensen, vice-president of operations and finances with the Lethbridge College Students Association (LCSA).

"Rent is at a higher rate as well, so we're seeing a lot of students work more.”

The LCSA said despite the latest numbers from Statistics Canada showing food prices have increased 10.8 per cent since last year, numbers for the college's food bank have remained steady from previous years.

“As prices go up and students are having a tougher time making ends meet, rents going up and just the cost of living going up, I do think we'll see an increase,” said Angela Fretts-Waters, services co-ordinator with the LCSA.

With the cost of living going up, Jensen said more students are having to work full time.

“Which evidently puts them at a disadvantage because their grades start to go because they have to focus on two big things, which is your program and on top of that trying to pay your bills,” Jensen said.

Linda Sprinkle, manager of student awards and financial aid at Lethbridge College, said it's too early for specific numbers, but an increase in students needing support is likely.

“We have a lot of students who are away from home for the first time and have no idea what prices were a couple of years ago or last year, so they're facing reality for the first time and that takes a couple of months to accumulate,” Sprinkle said.

With the inflation rate anticipated to remain steady (currently in Alberta it's sitting around six per cent), Jensen said she hopes more support from the federal government is provided for students.

“There's a lot going against a student and we need to have things more balanced,” she said.

Students in need of support can visit mylcsa.com.