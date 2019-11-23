CALGARY – Workers at a southern Alberta wildlife facility, used to caring for unique predators, came to the aid of a different sort of animal this week.

The Yamnuska Wolfdog Sanctuary, which provides shelter and care for dog-wolf crossbreeds, posted online about a cougar that had made its way high into a tree on the property, located west of Cochrane, Alta.





According to the post, the cougar wasn't able to get back out of the tree and needed some help to get out of the situation.

With a little advice from another wildlife facility, the Cochrane Ecological Institute, staff at the sanctuary came up with a method to provide the cougar with an escape route.

"We decided to build some kitty bridges along the fence lines (with some meat as added incentive) to encourage Mr. Cougar to go. We are very happy to report that after doing a thorough check around this morning that the cougar decided to leave via our built escape route and all the wolfdogs are safe and sound," the sanctuary wrote in the post.

Officials say the big cat never posed a threat to humans or the wolfdogs and don't expect to be seeing it back anytime soon.