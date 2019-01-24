

CTV Calgary Staff





A farmer remains shaken after losing 38 of his sheep to a cougar attack on his property earlier this week.

Barry Richards spotted a sickly looking cougar lurking in the area on Monday and he began patrolling the enclosure to prevent the wild cat from stalking his sheep. After concluding the cougar had moved on, Richards settled in for the night.

On Tuesday morning, Richards awoke to discover the majority of the herd were dead or nearly dead including two 300-pound rams, 20 ewes and 16 lambs. Only 10 of his sheep, including two lambs, survived the attack.

“I’m feeling kind of stunned still,” Richards told CTV on Thursday. “Feeling really tired and like I have post-traumatic stress syndrome.”

“I’m not really doing very well.”

Estelle Coulson, Richards’ daughter, says the family was attached to the herd. “A lot of these sheep I grew up with. It’s so shocking that they’re just gone. I just never expected something like this to happen.”

Neighbours helped corner the cougar into a tree and Alberta Fish and Wildlife officers were dispatched to euthanize the animal.

According to Alberta Fish and Wildlife officials, the cougar was emaciated and in very poor health and that it’s unnatural for a single cougar to kill so many sheep at one time.

Richards says Alberta Fish and Wildlife has informed him he will be compensated for the sheep he lost in the attack.

With files from CTV's Kathy Le