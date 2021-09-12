Cougar euthanized after running loose in Lethbridge

CALGARY -

A “large” cougar was seen running around the Uplands neighbourhood before jumping from an alley into a residential yard, according to Lethbridge police.

Police were called around 2:40 p.m. Saturday when a cougar was spotted in Uplands.

The cougar was described to police as being around 183 centimetres, six feet, in length

When officers came to the area, they said a number of residents were “in the vicinity and entered the yard to ensure public safety.”

“Once in the yard, the officers were faced with an aggressively posturing cougar just yards away,” said police in a news release. “Unfortunately, the cougar had to be euthanized as it presented an immediate risk of life or injury to the public and officers if it was allowed to escape from the yard.”

A fish and Wildlife officer arrived after the cougar was euthanized and took the body for “further examination,” added police.