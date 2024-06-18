Cougar sighting in Lethbridge under investigation

Lethbridge police are investigating reports of a cougar near a residential community on Tuesday morning.

Officials say at about 11:15 a.m., they were called about a possible sighting in the Indian Battle Heights subdivision.

Alberta Fish and Wildlife officers have been dispatched to the scene and are working with authorities to track the animal.

"Schools in the area have been made aware and are directed keep students inside," Lethbridge Police said in a news release. "The public is also advised to stay away from the area."

All cougar sightings should be reported to police by calling 403-328-4444.