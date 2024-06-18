CALGARY
Calgary

    • Cougar sighting in Lethbridge under investigation

    (AP Photo/Teton Cougar Project-Panthera, Neil Wight) (AP Photo/Teton Cougar Project-Panthera, Neil Wight)
    Share

    Lethbridge police are investigating reports of a cougar near a residential community on Tuesday morning.

    Officials say at about 11:15 a.m., they were called about a possible sighting in the Indian Battle Heights subdivision.

    Alberta Fish and Wildlife officers have been dispatched to the scene and are working with authorities to track the animal.

    "Schools in the area have been made aware and are directed keep students inside," Lethbridge Police said in a news release. "The public is also advised to stay away from the area."

    All cougar sightings should be reported to police by calling 403-328-4444.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Strange monolith pops up in Nevada desert

    Jutting out of the rocks in a remote mountain range near Las Vegas, the strange monolith imitates the vast desert landscape surrounding the mountain peak where it has been erected.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Edmonton

    Lethbridge

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News