Parks Canada has issued a warning for all areas surrounding the Town of Banff after cougars were recently spotted searching for food in the area.

Visitors are being reminded to travel in groups, make noise, carry bear spray and keep pets on a leash if travelling on foot or cycling in the area.

Parks Canada says people should be extra cautious if outside at dusk and dawn as that is when cougars are the most active.

Tips for cougar encounters:

Do not approach the animal

Face the cougar, and retreat slowly. Do not run or play dead.

Try to appear bigger by holding your arms or an object above your head.

Immediately pick up small children.

Be aggressive. Shout, wave a stick or throw rocks to deter an attack.

Anyone who sees a cougar or fresh signs of carnivore activity is advised to leave the area immediately and call the Banff Park Dispatch at 762-1470.

