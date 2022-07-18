Cougar sightings reported near Lethbridge College over weekend

Lethbridge police say they received multiple reports of cougar sightings over the weekend.

The first call came in at around 10 p.m. on Saturday, and was for a cougar spotted in the Lethbridge College area.

Police say a second caller reported a cougar in the same area about an hour later.

Officers weren't able to find the animal and thus say the reports remain "unconfirmed."

If you spot a cougar or any other predatory animal that you wish to report, police ask you to call Alberta Fish and Wildlife at 403-382-4371 (or 1-800-642-3800 if after hours) before calling them.

In the event of an emergency or imminent risk, call 911, police said.

If you see a cougar in the distance, Alberta Fish and Wildlife advises to:

Not run or turn your back,

If the cougar appears to be unaware of your presence, gather children and pets in close, slowly and cautiously back away and leave the area, and

If a cougar is hissing and snarling or staring intently and tracking your movements, do not run, and do not play dead. Make yourself look big and speak loudly. If the cougar makes contact, fight back and don’t give up. Use all means at your disposal.

If you see a cougar in your backyard, Alberta Fish and Wildlife advises to: