Cougar warning issued at Camp Chief Hector

A cougar was spotted this week at Camp Chief Hector.

The YMCA camp is popular with families and teeming with children all summer long.

The first sighting of the week happened Monday at the climbing facilities, which are essentially located in the centre of the huge camp.

The next day, it was spotted about a half kilometre away near Hector Lodge on the east side of the camp.

It's a heavily-forested area in the mountains, so wildlife sightings aren't unusual, but in this case, a spokesperson for the Alberta Parks minister, which oversees Fish and Wildlife, said the cougar was feeding on a recent kill that it had buried in the area.

Depending on the age and experience of the child, they stay in anything from a lodge to a yurt to a teepee when they stay at Camp Chief Hector.

The Y said it ensures campers always travel in groups with staff and those staff all carry bear spray and are trained to use it by Kananaskis conservation officers.

The YMCA maintains that the wilderness is an important part of the camp experience.

In a statement to CTV News, YMCA vice-president Dean Paddock said, "We see coexistence with the wildlife of the Bow Valley as an integral part of what makes Camp Chief Hector special. We take sensible precautions and work closely with officials in Kananaskis to keep all our staff and participants safe."

There was no word from Alberta Parks officials whether they intend to trap and relocate the animal.

Meanwhile, the campers who were at Chief Hector earlier in the week left Friday. None of them had a direct encounter with the cougar.

The next set of overnight campers is due to arrive Sunday.