Signs have been set up at many of the trails in and around the Town of Banff, warning people about the presence of a very dangerous predator that’s been seen near the community for a number of weeks.

According to Parks Canada, cougars have been coming very close to the town limits in search of prey like elk or deer.

Jesse Whittington, a wildlife ecologist for Banff National Park, says they’ve often found what they’ve been looking for.

“Over the last two months, cougars have killed six prey items quite close to high human use areas.”

After feeding, the cougars have also ended up leaving the carcasses in risky areas, so staff has had to step in by removing those dead animals.

“We want to reduce conflict between cougars and people. The more time cougars spend around people, the more they become more habituated to people and just reduces conflicts.”

He says increased cougar activity at this time of year in the area isn’t really unusual, but they want to make sure that residents remain safe.

Cougars naturally congregate around the valley bottoms of the Bow Valley and travel closer to Banff in winter because that’s where the prey congregate,” he says. “They do this kind of dance where we push them out of town and then predators come around and some of those prey come back in town.”

Because of this, Whittington says it’s important to know what to do if you happen to spot a cougar.

“People should be alert and they should look for signs of cougars as they are walking… Bear spray is very effective with cougars as with all carnivores. If you happen to see a cougar and you’re a distance away, just make sure you’re respecting their need for space.”

If the cougar happens to start approaching you, he says that you’ll need to make yourself look larger and act more aggressively towards it. As a result, the cougar will most likely back off.

Whittington adds there is no way to accurately keep track of cougar populations in the Bow Valley because none of the animals have radio collars and DNA testing isn’t being done.

“Previous research estimates about six cougars use the Bow Valley and area around Banff,” he says. “This winter we are aware of at least three cougars including a male [and] a female with young.”

All cougar sightings must be reported to Banff dispatch.

Whittington says that while they can be a danger to humans, cougars are also a vital part of the ecosystem because they help keep populations regulated.

The warning is expected to remain in place until Parks Canada officials notice a particular drop in cougar activity.

(With files from Shaun Frenette)