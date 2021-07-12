CALGARY -- A cougar sighting has prompted a warning for the Votier's Flats and Shannon Terrace day use areas in Fish Creek Provincial Park.

The warning was issued by Alberta Parks on Monday.

"Although an advisory is in place for this area, cougars can be encountered anywhere in the Kananaskis Region and at any time," reads the warning.

Tips to avoid a surprise encounter with a cougar include:

Make plenty of noise and travel in groups;

Be aware of your surroundings. Look and listen for cougars and their signs, and;

Keep pets on a leash.

More information on cougar safety can be found on the province's website or at WildSmart.

All cougar sightings should be reported immediately to 403-591-7755.