Cougars, Dinos set to resume rivalry in Crowchild Classic at Saddledome
Last Saturday night, there was a Battle of Alberta between the Oilers and the Flames. Every Labour Day is a classic thanks to the Elks and the Stampeders. But Wednesday a more local, but no less passionate, rivalry takes over the Saddledome: the Crowchild Classic.
That’s the annual showdown between the University of Calgary Dinos and the Mount Royal Cougars men’s and women’s hockey teams that is expected to draw over 10,000 rabid fans cheering for both sides to the Saddledome.
The men kick it off at around 4:30 p.m., followed at around 7:15 p.m. by the women’s game.
For one member of the Dinos, the Crowchild Classic will have a different look this year.
Winning the USports women’s’ national hockey championship is something Courtney Kollman will never forget.
It was definitely the highlight of her hockey career.
“It’s super-cool,” Kollman said. “Obviously, that’s one of the first times I’ve ever won anything that big.
“To do that with those girls,” she added, “We all have a special bond. It was something I’ll never forget and probably was the best experience of my life.”
This year will look different for Kollman because she traded in Cougar blue for Dino red, meaning she’ll be playing against all her old teammates.
“It’s obviously fun,” Kollman said. “It’s easy to get up for, I have a lot of friends over there so it’s cool to play them.
Courtney Kollman played for MRU when it won the 2023 national women's championship but this year has switched schools, to the University of Calgary, where she'll be playing for the Dinos Wednesday night against her former teammates
“We have a lot of respect for each other so I think it will be a good battle out there, especially in front of all the fans at the Dome.”
Kollman said leaving Mount Royal had nothing to do with hockey – she went to the U of C to advance her education.
“I had graduated from Mount Royal and knew I wanted to continue pursuing school, so I’m actually taking my masters at U of C.
“There was not much else I could take at Mount Royal,” she added. “So I decided to transfer over so I could pursue a masters and also continue to play hockey.”
The Dinos enter the game in fifth place in the Canada West with a 9-15 record, while the defending national champion Cougars are in third with an impressive 18-4 record.
No matter what the won-lost record says, however, the Crowchild Classic seems to bring the best in both teams, Kollman said.
“I think it will be a good game,” she said. “It’s always a good game when we play each other…rivalry obviously across Crowchild, so yeah, I think it will be exciting for fans. It was last year – went to a shootout – so hopefully (we’ll) put on the same show again this year.”
Calgary Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Report: 5 members of Canada's 2018 junior hockey team to face sexual assault charges
Police in London, Ont., are not confirming a report that five members of Canada's 2018 world junior hockey team have been told to surrender to authorities to face charges of sexual assault.
'Very scary situation': Canadians' stories of strep A infections
While strep infections are often mild, an invasive strain meant some Canadians ended up in the hospital. Here are some of their stories.
Ontario man will get money back after mistakenly sending $5K to stranger
An Ontario father wanting to pay for his son’s college expenses was shocked he never received the $5,000. Only after the money was gone did he learn it was sent to the wrong account – to someone else, who happened to also be named Kyle – but was a complete stranger.
B.C. saw record number of toxic drug deaths in 2023, coroner says
Toxic drugs in B.C. killed more people than ever before in 2023 – with 2,511 deaths reported by the coroner's service Wednesday.
Four mine workers among dead in N.W.T. plane crash
Six people died and a lone survivor was taken to hospital after a charter plane crashed shortly after taking off from the airport in Fort Smith, a town of some 2,500 people along the boundary between the Northwest Territories and Alberta, officials said Wednesday.
Cineplex facing two proposed class-action lawsuits in Canada over online booking fees
Cineplex is facing a pair of proposed class-action lawsuits in two Canadian provinces for allegedly not disclosing additional booking fees when customers buy movie tickets on its website.
Newfoundland man's quest to find the best fish and chips has gone viral
Geoff Meeker started a Facebook group to find the best fish and chips in Newfoundland. Now, he’s getting submissions from all around the world.
The latest recall from Ford impacts thousands of Canadian customers
Ford is recalling about 93,000 of its Explorer vehicles in Canada due to an exterior part that may be loose, missing or become detached and create a hazard for other drivers on the road. Here's what you need to know.
These are the companies that have laid off staff in Canada in 2024
After 2023 saw widespread layoffs across several sectors such as retail, banking and technology, 2024 has kicked off on a similar note. Here are some of the companies that have laid off Canadian workers in 2024.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Edmonton
-
Man, 28, charged after shots fired, Molotov cocktail thrown in Edmonton City Hall
The man who allegedly fired a long gun and threw a Molotov cocktail inside Edmonton City Hall on Tuesday has been identified as Bezhani Sarvar, 28.
-
Cleanup underway at Edmonton City Hall after shooting, Molotov cocktail incident on Tuesday
Edmonton Mayor Amarjeet Sohi says city hall will remain closed Wednesday as cleanup continues after a man police have described as "heavily armed" fired shots and threw a Molotov cocktail in the building on Tuesday.
-
Cree leaders, scientists to excavate 'communal grave' near former Alberta residential school
Leaders of the Saddle Lake Cree Nation are planning to unearth a potential mass grave near a former residential school, while accusing the RCMP and medical examiner of negligence and racism.
Vancouver
-
B.C. saw record number of toxic drug deaths in 2023, coroner says
Toxic drugs in B.C. killed more people than ever before in 2023 – with 2,511 deaths reported by the coroner's service Wednesday.
-
Bankrupt B.C. man's transfer of 12 properties, 2 boats and an airplane to estranged spouse declared void
A bankrupt B.C. man who transferred ownership of 12 properties, two boats and an airplane to his estranged spouse before he was due to face his creditors in court has seen the transfer declared void.
-
Mountie who had sex with 'vulnerable' woman fired in B.C.
A former Mountie in British Columbia was kicked out of the force after engaging in sex acts with a vulnerable woman – behaviour the RCMP conduct board found was "egregious" and had a "profoundly negative impact" on the victim and her family.
Atlantic
-
Report: 5 members of Canada's 2018 junior hockey team to face sexual assault charges
Police in London, Ont., are not confirming a report that five members of Canada's 2018 world junior hockey team have been told to surrender to authorities to face charges of sexual assault.
-
Fredericton man with Down Syndrome, dementia spent 131 days in hospital; his family says he didn’t need to
A Fredericton man with Down Syndrome and dementia spent 131 days in hospital and his family says he didn't need to.
-
'There's a sensitive complexity to these': emergency calls on the rise at Halifax encampments
New numbers from Halifax Fire confirm something a lot of people already suspected - the number of emergency calls to homeless encampments is on the rise.
Vancouver Island
-
Motorcyclist killed in collision with pickup truck in Victoria
Police in Victoria are investigating after a motorcyclist was killed Tuesday in a collision with a pickup truck near the city's downtown core.
-
B.C. saw record number of toxic drug deaths in 2023, coroner says
Toxic drugs in B.C. killed more people than ever before in 2023 – with 2,511 deaths reported by the coroner's service Wednesday.
-
Mountie who had sex with 'vulnerable' woman fired in B.C.
A former Mountie in British Columbia was kicked out of the force after engaging in sex acts with a vulnerable woman – behaviour the RCMP conduct board found was "egregious" and had a "profoundly negative impact" on the victim and her family.
Toronto
-
Should Ontario schools be going 'back to basics'? Experts weigh in on the new kindergarten curriculum
One day after the Ontario government announced a revamp of its kindergarten school curriculum, experts remain split.
-
Arrest made in stabbing near Toronto high school that reportedly involved machete
Toronto police have charged a 17-year-old suspect with aggravated assault following a stabbing near a North York high school earlier this week.
-
Sylvia Jones says use of emergency measures during 'Freedom Convoy' protected infrastructure
Ontario Health Minister Sylvia Jones—who was the province’s solicitor general during the 2022 ‘Freedom Convoy’ protests—says she still sees the use of emergency measures at the time as a critical way to protect infrastructure.
Montreal
-
President of Sutton Quebec arrested for alleged arson attacks on competitors
Christophe Folla, the co-founder and president of real estate company Sutton Québec, was arrested Wednesday in connection with alleged arson attacks against his competitors.
-
Advocates seek justice after Inuk woman's death in Montreal
Advocates supporting the family of an Inuk woman who died in Montreal last year say they want justice for Alasie Tukkiapik.
-
Montreal neurologist on a mission to have migraines taken seriously
Working women get more migraines than anyone else, according to a headache neurologist in Montreal.
Ottawa
-
FREEZING RAIN WARNING
FREEZING RAIN WARNING 'Prolonged period of freezing rain' begins to fall in Ottawa
Environment Canada has issued a freezing rain warning for Ottawa, calling for 5 to 10 mm of ice on Wednesday night and Thursday.
-
Report: 5 members of Canada's 2018 junior hockey team to face sexual assault charges
Police in London, Ont., are not confirming a report that five members of Canada's 2018 world junior hockey team have been told to surrender to authorities to face charges of sexual assault.
-
One dead in crash on Hwy. 7 southwest of Ottawa
Ontario Provincial Police say one person is dead following a crash on Highway 7 in Drummond/North Elmsley, southwest of Ottawa.
Kitchener
-
VIDEO
VIDEO Car bursts into flames on Kitchener road
The Kitchener Fire Department says no one was injured after a car caught fire on Fischer Hallman Road Wednesday.
-
Another person arrested in connection to Cambridge shooting
Police have arrested a second man in connection to a shooting at a Cambridge home earlier this month.
-
Police investigation at Cambridge magic mushroom shop
Police confirm there's an ongoing investigation at the FunGuyz location in Cambridge, Ont.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon mayor Charlie Clark won't seek re-election
Saskatoon mayor Charlie Clark has announced he won't run for re-election this fall.
-
'Got off with a slap': Former Saskatchewan care home worker sentenced for sexual assault
A former care home worker who admitted to sexually abusing five adults with disabilities will spend six-and-a-half years at the Saskatchewan Penitentiary.
-
James Smith inquest leaves more questions than answers for families of slain residents
For the families of the 11 people killed by Myles Sanderson, one question keeps coming up: is there anything you could have done to prevent this?
Northern Ontario
-
Report: 5 members of Canada's 2018 junior hockey team to face sexual assault charges
Police in London, Ont., are not confirming a report that five members of Canada's 2018 world junior hockey team have been told to surrender to authorities to face charges of sexual assault.
-
The latest recall from Ford impacts thousands of Canadian customers
Ford is recalling about 93,000 of its Explorer vehicles in Canada due to an exterior part that may be loose, missing or become detached and create a hazard for other drivers on the road. Here's what you need to know.
-
Police warning after fake $50 passed in northern Ont.
Ontario Provincial Police are warning the public to be on the lookout after a counterfeit $50 bill was used in Kapuskasing.
Winnipeg
-
What’s causing the gas prices to increase in Winnipeg
Gas prices are on their way up in Winnipeg, and it’s largely because of the frigid temperatures.
-
Manitoba schools put in hold and secure after gun threat at nearby credit union
Schools in a Manitoba town went into a hold and secure Wednesday morning after a gun threat was made at a nearby credit union.
-
Special greetings and other messages could be removed from city buses
City of Winnipeg Transit buses could soon no longer be offering any messages aside from route information on its tickers.
Regina
-
Sask. woman takes over crocheting for cancer warriors from former Hometown Hero
A Regina woman is using her crocheting skills to share a positive message and to encourage others battling cancer.
-
James Smith inquest leaves more questions than answers for families of slain residents
For the families of the 11 people killed by Myles Sanderson, one question keeps coming up: is there anything you could have done to prevent this?
-
Garbage truck and SUV collide at intersection in Regina
A garbage truck and SUV collided at the intersection of Tower Road and Victoria Avenue East on Wednesday morning.