Cougars' dream run reaches U Sports women's hockey final after upsetting Carabins 3-1

Mount Royal Cougars women's team celebrates Saturday. The team advanced to the finals Sunday. Mount Royal Cougars women's team celebrates Saturday. The team advanced to the finals Sunday.

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina