Cougars roar back with 3 late goals to clip Hitmen at 7 Chiefs

The Calgary Hitmen started off a busy stretch of four games in five days with a loss, dropping a 6-5 decision to the Prince George Cougars Wednesday at Seven Chiefs Sportsplex.

Calgary dominated the early portion of the game, opening up a 5-3 lead going into the third, before the Cougars roared back with three late tallies to steal the win for Prince George.

Tomis Marinkovic, Carson Wetsch, Riley Fiddler-Schultz, Jacob Wright and Oliver Tulk scored for the Hitmen. Koehn Ziemmer with two, Zac Funk, Chase Wheatcroft and a pair from Jaxsen Wiebe scored for Prince George.

The Hitmen are back at the Saddledome for a Friday night tilt against the Brandon Wheat Kings, before heading to Medicine Hat for a game Saturday. They return home to take on Red Deer Sunday at 4 p.m. at the Saddledome.