Coun. Gian-Carlo Carra under police investigation, steps down from police commission

The Calgary Police Service (CPS) confirms it is aware of an incident between Ward 9 councillor Gian-Carlo Carra and a member of the public and an investigation was passed along to law enforcement in Edmonton.

Carra has stepped down from the Calgary Police Commission (CPC) while the investigation proceeds.

"In the interest of transparency and best practices, we have reached out to the Edmonton Police Service to request they lead an independent investigation of the circumstances," reads a short statement from CPS.

Police would not say what the nature of the incident being investigated is. Edmonton police confirm it has been referred to investigate the incident, but says it has no additional information to share at this time. No charges have been filed.

An anonymous tip to CTV News alleges the incident involved road rage and damage to property. We put the allegation to Carra and police and neither would comment.

Carra declined to answer any questions from CTV News on the matter.

"I can't comment right now," the Ward 9 councillor said during a brief phone call.

"I would love to talk about this, but I can't. And since this is being investigated, it absolutely makes sense that a police commissioner isn't actively commissioning when they're part of an investigation," Carra said, adding he does not intend to step down as councillor or from other city committees.

The police commission also wouldn't provide further details on the matter, citing Carra's privacy.

“Councillor Gian-Carlo Carra has voluntarily stepped back from his role on the Calgary Police Commission while he addresses a personal matter," a statement from the CPC reads.

"(Carra's) position is currently being held for him, but he will not be participating in any meetings or able to access any confidential Commission information until the matter is resolved."

Carra was elected to a fourth term on Calgary city council in the Oct. 2021 municipal election, winning the seat by just 161 votes.