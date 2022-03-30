Council approves tax hikes for 2022

City council finalized property tax hikes for 2022 at its meeting Wednesday.

The amount paid depends on a variety of factors, but Councillor Gian-Carlo Carra told CTV it will average around 3.4 per cent for residential taxpayers.

That works out to around $170 for the average single family home.

The average Calgary condo owner can expect to pay around $60 a year more.

Business taxes will vary greatly, with some paying less, but overall, will increase by around 2.83 per cent.