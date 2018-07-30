The federal government is set to legalize marijuana for recreational use this fall and on Monday the city will be reviewing hundreds of applications for cannabis stores.

Last April the city approved bylaw amendments to allow the retail sale of cannabis and council will now start looking at about 260 applications for retail operations in the city.

The locations are governed by the Land Use Bylaw and there are a number of guidelines regarding where the stores can set up shop.

They must be at least 150 metres from school property lines and emergency shelters and there must be at least 300 metres between cannabis stores.

The stores must be stand-alone and cannot be combined with another business, like a convenience store, and they cannot be beside a liquor store.

Operators will be required to obtain a development permit, building permit and business licence before they can open a store.

More details on the approval and appeal process will be released at a news conference at City Hall at 9:00 a.m.

