Council discussing Sean Chu’s future, as mayor says he photographed her personal vehicle licence plate

Calgary city council is holding a special meeting regarding Coun. Sean Chu, who was scheduled to be deputy mayor in December.

Mayor Jyoti Gondek says she was alerted that Chu took photos of her personal vehicle licence plate in a secured area.

She says it's a security issue and she's concerned for her safety.

Gondek says she learned of this from a member of the public, and that she did not alert the city's integrity commissioner, but someone else did.

Chu apologized to Gondek in council chambers.

Gondek did not accept.

Chu has agreed to step down as deputy mayor for December.

Gondek was supposed to miss a December meeting, which would have meant Chu would be mayor and chair meeting.

The meeting he was supposed to chair was going to be one in which a declaration of remembrance and action on violence against women was made .

Gondek has put forth a motion to send the provincial government a copy of a report done by the Police Commission that admitted errors were made during a 1997 investigation into Chu.