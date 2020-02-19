CALGARY -- Less than nine minutes after convening for a special meeting, Calgary city councillors went behind closed doors to question the city’s integrity commissioner about his recusal from an investigation into a councillor’s spending.

Wednesday afternoon’s meeting was called to address concerns about an investigation into the expenses of Coun. Joe Magliocca.

Integrity commissioner Sal LoVecchio stepped away from the inquiry into Magliocca’s meal and alcohol spending because LoVecchio himself had a $163 lunch with Magliocca on the taxpayers’ dime.

“I don’t think [the lunch] was appropriate and today that is what the discussion is. We’re giving the integrity commissioner an opportunity to explain himself,” Coun. Ward Sutherland said before the meeting.

Coun. Jeromy Farkas, right, chats with Coun. Joe Magliocca at a recent meeting.

Magliocca was not present for the public portion at the beginning of the Wednesday meeting. The Ward 2 councillor has not spoken publicly since apologizing more than two weeks ago for improperly submitting his expenses.

Couns. Gian-Carlo Carra, Shane Keating, Evan Woolley and George Chahal listened in on the meeting over the phone.

At the end of the public portion in council chambers, Mayor Naheed Nenshi told councillors the closed door session would be “a device-free meeting,” at the request of the parties involved.

As first reported by Postmedia, Magliocca racked up about $6,400 in travel, meal and alcohol expenses while at a conference in Quebec City. Postmedia reported several people who Magliocca claimed to have dined with during the conference denied ever talking to the councillor.

Some councillors have suggested that LoVecchio should be forced to resign from his position, while Coun. Jeff Davison wondered if Calgary police should be brought in to lead the investigation into Magliocca’s expenses.

Calgary integrity commissioner Sal LoVecchio.

Wednesday’s meeting should provide answers about LoVecchio’s future and how the city proceeds with the investigation into expenses, though it’s not yet known when that information would be made public.

“The integrity commissioners’ job is purely to investigate and then make recommendations after the investigation. So you should not be socializing or going out with any councillor or the mayor ever,” Sutherland said.

The meeting comes a day after Couns. Jeromy Farkas and Sean Chu announced they would be asking for a third-party auditor to look into all of council’s expenses from the last three years.

“We figured that, given the severity of this issue, the audit should be extended to every member of council,” Farkas said.

“It’s very clear that we’re facing a crisis of confidence and action is going to be required of every single member of council to address this.”

Eight of the 15 members of city council have already signed on to a notice of motion calling for a forensic investigation into Magliocca’s 2019 expenses from the Federation of Canadian Municipalities (FCM) in Quebec City.