CALGARY – City council is holding a special meeting Monday afternoon to discuss the potential repercussions of last week’s provincial budget on a municipal level.

"This is just an opportunity for council and citizens to have a full briefing on the impacts of the budget on the city," explained Mayor Naheed Nenshi.

Last week, Premier Jason Kenney addressed Albertans before his government’s first budget saying the UCP is making tough decisions to ensure a bright future for the province.

Tourism Calgary says it had to pause plans to host the Winter X Games in 2020 because the budget didn’t include any of the $13.5 million the previous New Democratic Party government had committed to the project.

One of the items slated to be talked about by council is the future of the Green Line LRT project.

"Administration has been working all weekend and have had the opportunity to a dig a little more deeply into the budget to find some other impacts," said Nenshi.

