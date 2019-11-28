CALGARY -- After four days of budget deliberations, city councillors still haven’t decided what next year’s property tax rate will be.

Several continue to push for a freeze on the existing rate, proposing that to make up for that lost revenue, the city could shed 236 jobs.

Ward 2 Coun. Joe Magliocca proposed pulling another $50 million from current budgets of city departments, with the exception of essential services including police, fire, and transportation, but that idea was defeated.

“Is fire and police the only essential service?“ asked Ward 7 Coun. councillor Druh Farrell, speaking against the idea.

“What about people who need to get around but don’t have a car? Transit is an essential service. The (Downtown Outreach Addictions Program) team is an essential service. Why are we trying to destroy other things?” she asked.

Councillors also pointed out that funding essential services accounts for well over that in the city budget, so cuts in other departments would have to be severe.

Council also considered raising property tax enough to make up for the $13 million the province cut in its contributions to city coffers in the last budget, but denoting that in the tax bill.

The motion suggests adding a “line on the tax bill, if possible … reading ‘budget flowthrough’ and increase the tax rate by $13 million, reflecting the cuts to the City in the recent provincial budget...

But Magliocca disagreed with that.

“We’ve got to get our own house in order and stop blaming other levels of government,” he said.

Councillors did tentatively agree to keep two city pools open, even though both were scheduled to be permanently closed.

Both the Beltline and Inglewood facilities will remain open for the near future.

They were expected to be shut down due to their age and low usage, however, city administrators said because of utilities and security expenses, it would cost $200,000 a year each to maintain the buildings, even if they’re closed.

They could remain open, however, for between $300,000 and $400,000 a year.

Councillor voted in favour of that, while also requesting a new business plan for the pools’ futures.

The budget deliberations will continue Friday starting at 10:30 a.m.