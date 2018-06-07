The city will be looking at alternatives for snow clearing on sidewalks and pathways on Thursday, after a challenging winter, and the focus will be on improving accessibility and reducing injuries.

Currently, the city spends just under $40 million a year on snow and ice control and about $3.4 million of that is allocated for sidewalks and pathways.

In January, administration was directed by council to review the snow and ice control policies to improve accessibility and safety and they came back with a few options for council to consider.

On Thursday, council will take a look at pricing options and the mayor says the focus should be on improving snow clearing around transit stops and areas with a high concentration of seniors.

“We certainly saw, for people with limited mobility and for seniors, that for weeks on end it was very difficult to get around so I’m really interested in thinking about what solutions exist there,” said Nenshi.

A transportation report says the $3.4 million investment is much lower than in other Canadian cities and that 90 percent of public sidewalks in Calgary are cleared by residents and business owners.

In Ottawa, the city spends about $30 - $40 million to clear all the sidewalks and walkways, which takes the onus off of residents.

The mayor says there likely would not be an appetite for that model in Calgary.

According to the transportation report, AHS treated 303 Calgarians last year for injuries sustained from slipping or falling on public walkways.

